Rockets' Tyson Chandler: Kobe Bryant Called James Harden 'The Next One' in 2011

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets takes the ball upcourt in front of Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their game at the Toyota Center on November 19, 2014 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

James Harden's rise to NBA superstardom was a gradual process, but Kobe Bryant predicted big things for the Houston Rockets star early in his career.

During Rockets media day Friday, Houston center Tyson Chandler said Bryant knew Harden was destined to take his spot in the NBA hierarchy after a pickup game in 2011:

The Beard called Bryant's compliment "pretty cool" and believes his opportunity to take the mantle came "when I put this Rockets jersey on."

At the time Bryant determined Harden was "the next one," he had just finished his second season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden was an effective role player with an average of 12.2 points per game in 2010-11.

The Rockets acquired Harden prior to the 2012-13 season, and his career took off with 25.9 points per game that year. The seven-time All-Star has become the most dominant scorer in the NBA and has led the league in points per game each of the past two seasons.

The only thing missing from Harden's Hall of Fame resume is a championship. He's got a great chance to reach that mountaintop this season after Russell Westbrook joined him in Houston.

