Pacers' Victor Oladipo: 'I Think We're the Best Team in the East'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is not afraid to say that he believes his squad is the team to beat in the Eastern Conference entering the 2019-20 season.

"I think we're the best team in the East," Oladipo said Friday, per Taylor Tannebaum of WTHR. "I don't care who added who, who is on whose team now. Call me crazy, then call me crazy. I really don't care."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.