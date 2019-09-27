Sean Longstaff Says He Was 'Flattered' by Manchester United Transfer Rumour

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Newcastle United starlet Sean Longstaff has said he was "flattered" by Manchester United's reported interest in his signature.

The 21-year-old was reportedly one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's targets last summer, but an official bid from the Red Devils failed to materialise.

Speaking to Martin Hardy of The Times (h/t the Daily Express' Adam Powers), Longstaff said he remains grounded after seeing his name linked with a switch to Old Trafford while he was recovering from injury:

"You're seeing stuff about yourself on the telly and the next day I'm in the gym and I can't even step on to a box that's the height of my shin, or get up the stairs without grabbing something.

"It's not really something for me to comment on. It's between the clubs. I was flattered to get my name mentioned in those conversations.

"But, like my dad says: ‘Sport's got a funny way of dragging you back down to earth."

The Magpies youth product initially impressed on loan in 2017-18 at Kilmarnock and Blackpool, but it was his nine appearances in the Premier League last term which enhanced his reputation.

According to the Guardian's Louise Taylor, former Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez noted in February the comparisons between Longstaff and former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.



"I can see that [the Carrick likeness]," said Benitez. "But, at this stage, Sean has more mobility and stamina. Certainly, he has the technique and he can use both feet as well."

United went on to strengthen their defence with the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the last transfer window and bolstered their attack with the capture of Daniel James. However, Solskjaer was unable to sign a new midfielder, and United could soon be back in the market to address the position.

Last summer's transfer policy saw the Red Devils target young British talent, and Longstaff fits the type of player United could utilise and develop.

Carrick retired at the end of 2017-18 but remains on the coaching staff under Solskjaer. The former England international won five Premier League titles at the heart of the club's midfield, and Longstaff would be a suitable candidate to walk in Carrick's shoes.