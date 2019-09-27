Look: Packers Fan Joel Embiid Trolls Eagles with Mike Scott Joke After TNF Game

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 12: Joel Embiid #21 and Mike Scott #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers high five during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 12, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is almost always one of the most popular athletes in the City of Brotherly Love.

Not so much on Thursday.

First, he tweeted his support for the Green Bay Packers at the start of the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the NFC North squad. Then he referenced a fight between teammate Mike Scott and Eagles supporters after Philadelphia notched the 34-27 win:

Scott is a Virginia native and wore a Washington jersey to Lincoln Financial Field prior to a game between the Eagles and his favorite team earlier this year. He found himself surrounded by Philadelphia fans and even threw a punch in the ensuing scuffle, which TMZ shared on video:

The incident happened after Scott posted a picture of himself in the jersey and announced his presence:

Philadelphia fans will surely be ready to support Embiid and Scott come basketball season, but they may need to distance themselves from the Sixers on social media when the Eagles are under the spotlight.

