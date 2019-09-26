Stephen Curry: 'Of Course' Warriors Would Welcome Back Andre Iguodala

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wouldn't mind having 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala back in the Bay Area.

"Of course, man," Curry said when asked if he would welcome a reunion with Iguodala, per NBC Sports' Logan Murdock.

Iguodala had spent the last six years with Golden State after signing with the franchise as a free agent in 2013. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in July as the Warriors cleared cap space to sign All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell in the wake of two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

During their time together, Curry and Iguodala helped the Warriors put together one of the most historic stretches in NBA history. Golden State reached the Finals in Iguodala's final five seasons with the team, winning three championships in the process.

In 2015-16, the Warriors did not win the title, but they did set an NBA record with 73 regular-season wins.

Although Curry and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson earned plenty of recognition for their three-point shooting, Iguodala's team-first mentality did not go unnoticed. After being a starter for his first 10 years in the league, earning an All-Star selection in 2011-12, Iguodala willingly accepted a bench role in 2014.

And that helped jumpstart a dynasty.

Injuries have taken their toll on Iguodala in recent years, but the 35-year-old has remained effective. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists while logging 23.2 minutes per game.

Ultimately, though, Golden State needed to move his $17.2 million salary for the upcoming season. The Warriors already announced their intention to retire his No. 9—but that doesn't necessarily mean he won't ever wear it again.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported earlier this month that Memphis wanted Iguodala to report to training camp, as it would not entertain buyout negotiations. However, Iguodala recently told NBC Sports' Monte Poole that he and the Grizzlies are on the same page, as both sides want to "figure out some things."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke down the situation on The Jump earlier this week:

If Memphis trades Iguodala elsewhere and the receiving team winds up buying the veteran's contract out, it would open the door for a possible Warriors reunion. It's not clear how likely that scenario is, but there's no question that Curry would support it.