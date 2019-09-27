Geronimo Allison, Jimmy Graham's Fantasy Stock for Packers After Week 4

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

After some concerns about its performance through the season's first three games, the Green Bay Packers offense came to life Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles with 491 total yards in the 34-27 loss.

Two big reasons for Green Bay's improved showing were Geronimo Allison and Jimmy Graham.

Allison finally came to life after recording just 24 yards and one touchdown on five receptions through three games. The fourth-year wideout was responsible for 50 of the Packers' 70 yards on their scoring drive right before the half:

Aaron Rodgers still isn't looking in Allison's direction often, but he did catch three of his four targets for 52 yards and that second-quarter score. This came after the 25-year-old didn't have a target in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears and had just one reception on three targets last week against the Denver Broncos.

Prior to Week 4, Allison's best fantasy game of the season came in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings when he recorded four catches, 25 yards and one score on four targets.

Meanwhile, Graham showed no lingering effects from the groin injury that limited him in practice the previous two days. The five-time Pro Bowler had season highs in targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (61), and he caught his second touchdown of the season on a dime from Rodgers:

Another encouraging sign for Graham? He was targeted twice inside the 10-yard line when the Packers were trying to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Even though he only caught one pass for three yards and didn't score, the fact Rodgers consistently looked in his direction indicates a level of trust that will eventually pay dividends.

Green Bay's upcoming schedule bodes well for Graham to continue his fantasy ascent. Three of its next four opponents rank in the bottom half of the NFL in points allowed to tight ends in standard leagues. That group includes the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Since Allison appears to be fourth in the pecking order for targets—Graham, Davante Adams (10 receptions, 180 yards) and running back Aaron Jones (six receptions, 37 yards)—it's difficult to project him as a reliable option moving forward.

Next week against the Cowboys looks especially difficult for Allison since they currently allow the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.

Your best option for points in the coming weeks is to keep Graham in the starting lineup. Allison is a good option to have on the bench if you need someone to fill in for a receiver going into a bye week.

