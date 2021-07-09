Astros' Carlos Correa Placed on Injured List Due to Health and Safety Protocols

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list Friday under MLB's health and safety protocols.

Taylor Jones will take his place on the active roster.

Correa is one of the best shortstops in the league. The 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, 2017 World Series champion and two-time All-Star is slashing .288/.385/.510 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI this season.

He was a critical cog in the team's 2017 championship run and hit .288/.325/.562 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 18 postseason games.

Houston is again a World Series contender in part because of Correa's presence in the lineup and middle of the infield. The team is 54-34, 4.5 games ahead of the second-place Oakland Athletics in the AL West.

The Astros will likely rely on Robel Garcia at shortstop in Correa's absence.