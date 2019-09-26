TMZ: Markelle Fultz Worked out at Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy This Summer

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Injuries set back the beginning of Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz's NBA tenure, but a brighter future may be waiting after the ex-Washington star reportedly enlisted future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant to help rejuvenate his pro career.

Per TMZ Sports on Thursday, Fultz "spent a good chunk of the summer" at Bryant's MAMBA Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. The 21-year-old worked with the facility's trainers and received advice from Bryant about the "Mamba mentality," which the ex-Los Angeles Laker defines as the process to "constantly try to be the best version of yourself."

MSA describes itself as follows on its website:

"MAMBA Sports Academy provides effective, safe and transparent human performance training to develop athletes to the peak of their potential. The Academy enlists diverse experts to support youth, amateur and elite athletes with a full-circle approach including body, performance and mind training. MAMBA Sports Academy operates three distinct business units; physical training academies, a sports focused venture lab, and a charitable foundation, called the MAMBA Sports Foundation. Mamba Sports Academy is a joint business venture in holistic athletic training between NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Sports Academy’s CEO Chad Faulkner."

Fultz enjoyed a productive freshman season at the University of Washington, averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds. The Philadelphia 76ers then traded with the Boston Celtics to move up two spots and select the ex-Huskies guard with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

However, a scapular muscle imbalance during his rookie season and thoracic outlet syndrome in 2018-19 forced him off the court for a large portion of his 76ers career. Fultz played just 33 regular-season games over the two years, averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 20.6 minutes per contest.

The injuries clearly affected Fultz's shot, as he made just 41.4 percent of his field goals and 53.4 percent of his free throws. After shooting 41.3 percent on three-pointers in college, he also went just 4-of-15 from deep.

The 76ers traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic on Feb. 7, 2019, and he sat out the rest of the season. However, he is making significant progress, telling Jake Chapman of Magic Radio that his shoulder feels "100 percent different."

Orlando president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Fultz will not have restrictions for training camp, which will begin Oct. 1.