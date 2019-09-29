Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley Says He Can Beat Timeline for Return from Injury

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is hoping to get back on the field earlier than expected.

The New York Giants second-year running back is recovering from a high ankle sprain but reportedly believes he can come back sooner than later, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Early expectations were that Barkley would be shelved 4-8 weeks. He's clearly hoping to shave into that timetable, however.

The 22-year-old running back suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, costing the team its best playmaker and one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in football, period.

He seemed poised for a huge season after posting 274 yards and a score in the team's first two games, only to go down injured in Week 3 in a 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Daniel Jones' first start.

He had a rookie season to remember, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding an impressive 91 receptions for 721 yards and four additional scores. It didn't take long for Barkley to establish himself as arguably the best all-around running back in football.

And with Odell Beckham Jr. traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, it was also clear that the offense would be built around him in 2019, though his season has instead been detoured by his ankle injury.

But the Giants have the makings of a solid young offense nonetheless. In rookie Jones, Barkley and young tight end Evan Engram, the team has the makings of a productive triumvirate. Beckham would have been an excellent player to pair with those three as well, though the team chose to go the divorce route this offseason.

There's no way to replace Barkley's production or elite skill set as both a runner and receiver, but Wayne Gallman has stepped into the starting lineup in his stead.

He's a major downgrade—most players would be—but he'll see the majority of the backfield touches until Barkley returns.