Look: Carli Lloyd Touted as Solution to Buccaneers' Kicking Woes in Online Ad

Secret deodorant is doing its part to get Carli Lloyd into the NFL.

In an ad posted to Twitter on Wednesday, the company posited Lloyd could help solve the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' special teams issues:

ESPN's Jenna Laine noted the ad also ran in the Tampa Bay Times.

Matt Gay is 7-of-9 on field goals and 5-of-7 on extra points in 2019. His two missed point-after attempts on Sunday proved costly as the Bucs lost 32-31 to the New York Giants. He also missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Gay's job security naturally became a question immediately after the game, but head coach Bruce Arians told reporters the 25-year-old "ain't goin' anywhere."

Lloyd's reputation on the soccer pitch precedes her. She's a two-time World Cup winner and the 2015 FIFA World Player of the Year.

The notion of her possible transition to the NFL gained traction in August when she visited the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens during training camp and connected on a 55-yard field goal.

Lloyd's trainer, James Galanis, told Fox Sports' Martin Rogers one NFL team offered her the chance to "be part of the roster and see actual game time" ahead of the final week of the preseason. Lloyd also confirmed to Rogers she was "seriously considering" the pursuit of a football career.

Galanis spoke with espnW's Graham Hays as well and said Lloyd would likely wait until 2020 to train with an eye toward the NFL.