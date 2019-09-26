Chelsea's Frank Lampard Won't Talk Manchester United Down Ahead of EFL Cup Tie

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is expecting a "tough game" from Manchester United and won't talk the Red Devils down after his side drew the Red Devils in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The Blues romped past Grimsby Town 7-1 at Stamford Bridge, while United needed penalties to see off Rochdale after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Lampard said it was a "big draw" and that he was glad Chelsea will be at home for the tie. He added:

"I think a lot can happen in football in a short time. The next round is not coming tomorrow. We have to respect the fact they have good players.

"They beat us 4-0...so I'm certainly not going to stand here and talk Man United down.

"It's going to be a tough game, and the beauty of what we did on Wednesday night was make the game look pretty easy.

"But these games can be tough, and I'd rather, from a distance and having not watched the game, give Rochdale credit for taking them all the way. Man United will bring a strong team here."

United kicked off the 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford, but they've since endured a difficult time.

They've only won one of their five league games since, a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Leicester City.

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson put their struggles at home to League One outfit Rochdale in perspective:

The Telegraph's James Ducker provided further damning details about United's form:

The Red Devils have won just once at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since October 2012, too, albeit it was last season in their most recent trip there.

United's clash with Chelsea will also be the third in a run of four consecutive away matches for United, following trips to Partizan Belgrade and Norwich City, which is far from ideal.

The Red Devils will play six matches—with an international break in between—before they face Chelsea, though, so they've got time to turn things around in the meantime.

What's more, having conceded against Grimsby, Chelsea are still searching for their first clean sheet under Lampard, having shipped 17 goals in his nine competitive games in charge.

The Blues likewise have a chance to improve on that front in the coming weeks, so it's possible both sides will be in different states by the time they face one another.