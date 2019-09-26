Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Won't Rush 'Incredible Player' Naby Keita to Find Form

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won't rush Naby Keita after he returned to action against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Keita made his first appearance of the season since the Community Shield and played his first fully competitive game for the club since the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final last season.

Per Goal's Dom Farrell, Klopp gave his thoughts on the Guinean's performance:

"Obviously he looked good in moments, he looked really good in moments, but he has to adapt to the position again.

"You see it with Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] as well. Naturally, you move much more and stuff like this, you find each other much more, but that's how it is.

"He was out for a while, but in moments you saw what an incredible player he is and how important he will be for us.

"We don't have to rush it now hopefully, but we can use him now and that's good, good for us. There's a long season to go and everything will be fine."

James Milner broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when Stuart Moore failed to deal with his long-range effort. He then set up Ki-Jana Hoever for the Reds' second in the 69th minute.

Keita started in midfield alongside Adam Lallana, who made his first start of the campaign, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool.com's Joel Rabinowitz believes Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain could be part of a first-choice midfield trio in the future:

This is Anfield's Henry Jackson was not keen on either performance, while the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani complimented Keita's:

The 24-year-old, who was substituted after 63 minutes, looked a little rusty at times as he lost possession on more than one occasion.

It's natural that he will take time to get up to speed, though, given his lack of game time in recent months.

Keita needed time to settle last season following his arrival from RB Leipzig, but his form steadily picked up over the course of the campaign.

He contributed 17 goals and 15 assists in 71 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, and he'd be an excellent asset for the Reds if he can replicate that kind of output. He offers dynamism, defensive work rate and drive in midfield too, so he has plenty more to give on top of what he can add to their attack.

If Keita can remain fit and resume where he left off last season, he can become a key player for Klopp's side.