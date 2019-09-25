Theo Epstein 'Focused' on Cubs Amid Rumors of Red Sox Return

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

Chicago Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein talks with the media during the team's annual convention Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Matt Marton/Associated Press

The 2019 campaign has been a disappointing one for Chicago Cubs fans, but they can at least take solace knowing president of baseball operations Theo Epstein isn't going back to the Boston Red Sox.

"I'm here [with the Cubs]," Epstein said Wednesday, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "We have a lot we need to work on to get back to the level we're accustomed to. I'm invested in that. That's what I'm focused on."

Rogers noted the Red Sox—where Epstein worked as a general manager from 2002 through 2011—has an opening in the front office after they fired president Dave Dombrowski, but Epstein and Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer have not shown interest in the position.

"I have really good relationships with a lot of people there and certainly wish them the best," Epstein said.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

