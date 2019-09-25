Paul Merson Says Brendan Rodgers Should Be Manchester United Manager

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has said Brendan Rodgers should be Manchester United's manager, but admitted the Leicester City coach's links to Liverpool would deny him the opportunity.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate (h/t Jake Polden of the Mirror), the pundit said Rodgers is one of the best managers in England and he was shocked the former Celtic boss joined the Foxes.

"You look at Leicester, I think the manager, I think he's different class. If he weren't manager of Liverpool before, he should be manager of Man United.

"But obviously that's not going to happen because he was manager of Liverpool. [Leicester are] working under a top manager, a top manager.

"I was very shocked that, I don't want to be disrespectful to Leicester, I cannot believe Leicester got Brendan Rodgers, I cannot believe it.

"If anybody can break in [to the top six] it will be Leicester because of Brendan Rodgers."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reins at Old Trafford after the sacking of Jose Mourinho last December, and the former Red Devils legend was given the job on a permanent basis before the end of last season.

Luis Vieira/Associated Press

Merson added United must buy their way out of their current predicament after a slide from grace, and the club should target "the best players," including Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

"I think Manchester United have got to get a big meeting together. Get all the scouts from around the world, because they must have loads," said Merson. "They've got to say for the next four or five windows, we've got to get the best players. Go and get Sancho, then go and get someone else."

Leicester have earned 11 points after six Premier League games, compared to United's eight. Rodgers' burgeoning team, with Jamie Vardy in form as the striker, threaten to break the monopoly of the big clubs at the top of English football.

United have suffered with significant injuries, and the loss of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have weakened Solskjaer's ability to name a settled starting XI.

Old Trafford remains one of the most pressurised environments in the Premier League, and United must stabilise a challenge for a top-four finish in the table. If Solskjaer cannot guarantee this, his job will be at risk, and the United ownership might be forced to consider their coaching options once again.

