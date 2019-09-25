Zinedine Zidane Hails Gareth Bale's Real Madrid Influence After Uncertain Summer

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has praised the influence of resurgent winger Gareth Bale, who is enjoying top form at the Santiago Bernabeu after it looked as though he could leave in the summer.

Bale, 30, was linked with a move away from Madrid for much of the transfer window but has come back to start five of their six matches this season, missing a 3-2 win over Levante due to suspension.

Zidane spoke at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Liga clash at home to Osasuna and lavished praise upon Bale, who won't be involved in the fixture:

"Bale's really focused, same as the rest. He wants to do great, he's in a good moment. He's an important player and he knows he's a great player.

"He helps when we attack and when we defend, as he did in the last game. When everyone is committed, we can do great things."

There was speculation Bale's days in the capital were numbered after Zidane returned in March. It was long rumoured the manager did not favour Bale, and his comments during pre-season—hoping for an "imminent" separation between the two parties—appeared to confirm as much at the time, via the Guardian:

AS reported Bale will be rested for the midweek clash against Osasuna—one of three teams in La Liga yet to lose this term—and Rodrygo Goes will take his spot.

Bale was sent off in the same game that he scored his only two goals of the season so far, marking a mixed contribution in Real's 2-2 draw away to Villarreal at the beginning of September:

The Wales international may not have had such a consistent run on the wings had Spain star Marco Asensio not ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and external meniscus of his left knee in July.

James Rodriguez is another player to have benefited from his team-mate's absence in that sense, while Lucas Vazquez is another option out wide.

Bale has been the clear standout among those contributors, however, despite missing one match through suspension. Only Karim Benzema (five goals, one assist) has accumulated more than his three direct goal contributions for Real this season.

Agence France-Presse's Tom Allnutt highlighted Zidane's impression of Bale appears to be improving, at least in public:

Zidane presumably feels confident enough about Real's chances of beating Osasuna at home that he doesn't feel a need to play Bale, who is well on the road to restoring his Real renown.