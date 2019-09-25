Unai Emery Says Hector Bellerin Unlikely to Start vs. Manchester United

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said Hector Bellerin is unlikely to start against Manchester United when his side travel to Old Trafford on Monday.

Right-back Bellerin, 24, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in January but returned from an eight-month absence to make his first senior appearance of the season in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in style and return to Premier League action with a spring in their step.

However, Emery told reporters he doesn't think Bellerin will start at United:

"He wanted to play 90. He said I'm ready and wanted to play.

"I think no [he won't be ready to start against Manchester United]. Maybe in his mind yes. We need to listen to the doctor.

"The first minutes were amazing for him...The most important for him is his attitude. He wants to help us."

Bellerin replaced summer signing Kieran Tierney against Forest in the 77th minute and set team-mate Joe Willock up for Arsenal's third goal moments later.

Rob Holding also returned to the senior setup against Forest, and Bellerin paid tribute to his team-mate on Twitter:

Emery has used Ainsley Maitland-Niles as his primary option on the right side of defence this season. The Englishman served a one-match suspension against Forest after he was sent off in Sunday's dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa, meaning he'll be available for the trip to United.

The manager offloaded free agent Stephan Lichtsteiner in the summer and was seemingly happy with his full-back options coming into the new season, with Tierney's return signalling another boost at the back.

Bellerin has built something of a cult following at Arsenal, and many were pleased to see the three-times-capped Spain international back in action:

He played 63 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers' under-23s on Friday alongside former Celtic captain Tierney, which ended 2-2 in the Premier League 2:

A return to full fitness for both players could optimise Arsenal's defensive line in the near future. Bellerin could face a fight to win his place at right-back, although he might be considered more well-suited to the role.

Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since they beat Newcastle United on the opening day, but the return of Bellerin could boost their chances of ending that run at Old Trafford.