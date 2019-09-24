Jets' Jamal Adams Drops Weekly WFAN Radio Show Amid 0-3 Start

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 29: Safety Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets in action during warm ups against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams won't be a weekly guest on WFAN anymore in the wake of the team's 0-3 start to the season. 

WFAN hosts Maggie Gray and Bart Scott announced Adams' decision to cancel his spot on their show.

"Jamal is no longer going to be with us," Gray said. "Here is the statement from Jamal: 'On advice from his family and his representatives, Jamal has decided to no longer do his weekly radio spot.'"

Adams has had a rough start to the 2019 season, which included being benched late in the fourth quarter of New York's 23-3 Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

That led to a series of unusual events, starting with Adams removing the New York Jets from his Twitter bio. 

Even though there was speculation Adams also unfollowed the Jets on social media, he told ESPN's Dianna Russini he never followed them since being drafted in 2017. 

Gray asked Adams if he was trying to send the Jets a message by changing his Twitter bio during his appearance on the show last week: "It's social media, at the end of the day. It's outside noise. Like I said, I'm not focused on that; I'm focused on this team and how we can get better."

Adams was back in the starting lineup Sunday against the New England Patriots. He recorded three solo tackles and returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown in the Jets' 30-14 loss. 

