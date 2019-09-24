Cavaliers Rumors: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Agrees to Training Camp Contract

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Free-agent forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot agreed to terms on a training contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

Luwawu-Cabarrot, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, has appeared in 171 NBA games, averaging 5.7 points and shooting 38.7 percent from the field.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

