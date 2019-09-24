Bears' Taylor Gabriel, Allen Robinson, Trey Burton Fantasy Outlook After Week 3

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Welcome to the 2019 season, Chicago Bears offense.

After scoring a single touchdown in the first two games against the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos, Chicago's offense found the end zone three times during Monday's 31-15 win over Washington. All three touchdowns were courtesy of Taylor Gabriel, which was a massive late-Week 3 development for fantasy players who took a chance on including him in their lineups.

Gabriel finished with six catches for 75 yards and the three scores on seven targets, while fellow wide receiver Allen Robinson posted six catches for 60 yards on seven targets. Tight end Trey Burton was largely a nonfactor with four catches for 20 yards on four targets.

While Gabriel exploded in Monday's victory, fantasy players should use caution when considering any Bears playmaker.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky didn't account for a single touchdown in the first two games and struggled to make the correct read and hit receivers downfield against the Packers and Broncos. Every game won't be against 0-3 Washington, so those expecting three or more passing touchdowns from the Bears every week will likely be disappointed.

It should be noted Chicago appeared to simplify the playbook and used a number of short passes and rollout looks to get Trubisky in space.

That led to Gabriel's first two touchdowns and could be a launching point for the approach for the rest of the season.

Robinson would also benefit from a simpler approach with his ability to beat single coverage on slant routes and serve as a safety valve in the offense. He is still the safest bet of the Bears' pass-catchers from a fantasy perspective even after Gabriel's performance and led the team with 20 targets in the first two games.

The next closest wide receiver was Gabriel with seven, underscoring Robinson's role as the clear-cut No. 1 option for Trubisky. The Penn State product also has a 1,400-receiving yard season on his resume and led the Bears with 754 yards through the air last year.

Even with concerns about Trubisky, that kind of track record and his status as the top option makes Robinson a WR3 with a high ceiling.

Gabriel is not a surefire starter but should be rostered after his breakout performance even though he was ruled out with a concussion. The showing could signal a blossoming connection with Trubisky in a simplified approach to the offense that got him the ball in space and let him use his speed to beat defenders.

However, he will split some of the non-Robinson targets with Anthony Miller and needs to show a level of consistency not there yet this season to garner flex consideration.

As for Burton, he benefits from the tight end position not being as deep as wide receiver. Still, he didn't play in Week 1 against Green Bay and managed just two catches against Denver.

It is fair to be concerned at this point following a solid 2018 campaign that saw him finish with 569 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Trubisky can only spread the ball around so much, and Burton hasn't been the same effective option to this point.

Last year's success in Chicago and the fact that tight end is not a particularly deep position means fantasy players should still keep Burton in their starting lineup, but the leash has gotten shorter.