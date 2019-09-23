Steve Kerr Talks Tweaking Warriors Offense, 'Critical' Training Camp and More

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Continuity was a strength for the Golden State Warriors as they reached the last five NBA Finals. Head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that's no longer a luxury for the reigning Western Conference champions.

Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater how the team is facing an unusual amount of roster turnover:

"This year, it's totally different. Nobody really knows each other that well. We're really going to have to examine our team in camp, the exhibition season, early in the season. Figure out the best way to play on both ends. We have some ideas and we're going to really push them hard in camp. Camp will be critical."

Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were the notable departures, while Klay Thompson will miss at least a good chunk of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from a torn ACL. The Warriors also had to replace Jordan Bell and Shaun Livingston, both of whom were solid contributors off the bench.

Golden State at least turned Durant's move to the Brooklyn Nets into a sign-and-trade that netted D'Angelo Russell. The team also signed Willie Cauley-Stein, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Kerr explained how he and his coaching staff will have to alter the offense to accommodate so many new pieces:

"Yeah. For sure (we have to tweak the offense). For sure. We'll have to see what that means. I don't think it's going to look drastically different. But all you have to do is look at the roster and you see the continuity we've lost. When you lose continuity, it's more important to have sets and calls that you can rely on. Random stuff gets more difficult if you don't know each other well."

Kerr went on to say he plans to experiment a bit early on to see what works and then build off that.

Over the last five seasons, the Warriors have ranked second, first, first, third and first in offensive rating, per NBA.com.

They earned rightful praise for their passing and movement off the ball that helped free up Thompson, Durant and Stephen Curry. Golden State hardly missed a beat when Durant came aboard, either, a testament to both the coaching staff and Durant.

Kerr isn't necessarily starting from scratch, but so much of the offensive fluidity the players enjoyed was down to having played so much together. Now, Golden State will likely have to adopt an approach that utilizes Curry and Russell's ability to score and create plays in isolation.

This is another reason fans should look back on the Warriors' run so fondly—even if their dynasty isn't completely over—because it could be some time before they're back to that level again.