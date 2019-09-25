Rendon-Soto Dynamic Duo Making Nationals Forget About Bryce Harper

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals are headed for the playoffs, and Bryce Harper is not. Take that sentence, mail it back to late February when Harper ditched the Nationals for a massive contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, and watch Nats fans grin with glee.

It's not Harper's fault the Phillies are mired in fourth place in the National League East and will watch the postseason from their couches. Whether he'll ever fully live up to the 13-year, $330 million pact he signed with the Phils is open for debate. But his 2019 numbers—33 HR, 108 RBI, .872 OPS, 4.4 WAR—are pretty dang good.

Yet it hasn't been enough for Philadelphia, which will miss the dance for the eighth straight year. Meanwhile, in D.C., a pair of bashers is powering Washington into October.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon and left fielder Juan Soto have emerged as one of the best offensive duos in the game, leaving Nationals boosters to ask, "Bryce who?"

OK, maybe that's a slight exaggeration. Harper will never be completely forgotten (and may never be forgiven) in the nation's capital. But by any statistical measure, Rendon and Soto have more than picked up the slack.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

They've each hit 34 home runs. Soto has tallied 108 RBI, and Rendon leads both leagues with 124. Soto's .957 OPS is good; Rendon's 1.013 mark is even better. As for WAR, both have Harper bested: Soto at 4.9 and Rendon at 7.0.

Rendon is squarely in the National League MVP conversation, and Soto should pick up down-ballot votes.

"They don't swing at bad pitches, and they have great approaches," Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg told reporters. "They grind on you, and they can also hit the ball out of the yard. It's hard to really find that kind of combination from the both of them to where they'll do what's needed every single time. It's fun to watch."

Undoubtedly, it's more fun to watch than it is to pitch against.

This is nothing new for Rendon, who tied for the National League lead in doubles last season with 44 (he's leading the Senior Circuit again in that category this season with 43) and has twice finished in the top 10 in NL MVP voting. Rendon is also 29 years old and an impending free agent (more on that in a moment).

Soto, by comparison, is a baby. He won't reach legal U.S. drinking age until Oct. 25. Most players of his vintage are still toiling in the minors and working out the kinks. After posting a .923 OPS in 116 games with the Nationals last season and coming in second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting, Soto is eschewing any notions of a sophomore slump.

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Despite being at different points in their respective careers, the tandem have one thing in common: They're the beating heart of a Washington offense that ranks second in the National League with 836 runs scored.

Others such as right fielder Adam Eaton, center fielder Victor Robles and shortstop Trea Turner deserve credit as well. But often, it's the Rendon and Soto show.

Just for fun, here are the highlights from an Aug. 31 game against the Miami Marlins in which they went back-to-back with each of their 30th dingers and combined for three home runs, four RBI and five runs scored:

The Nats will need that kind of firepower come playoff time. Assuming they survive the one-and-done NL Wild Card Game (likely against the Milwaukee Brewers, sans the injured Christian Yelich), they'd face the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers in a tough division series matchup.

With a strong rotation fronted by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin and Rendon and Soto swatting baseballs with extreme prejudice, they'd have a puncher's chance.

"They're what kept this lineup going," manager Davey Martinez told reporters. "They consistently drive in the runs we need."

OK, back to Rendon's upcoming free agency. He's enjoying a career year with the bat, plays a slick third base, is entering his age-30 season and is represented by super-agent Scott Boras. If that isn't a recipe for a gaudy multiyear deal, nothing is.

It could come from the Nationals. There have also been rumblings about a reunion with Harper in Philadelphia. It's all speculation at this point, but the mere idea should be enough to give Nationals fans heartburn.

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

For now, they can take solace in the fact that they've got Rendon and Soto for the 2019 run at least. Plus, Soto—who is under club control through 2024—joins Robles and Turner to form an exciting, controllable young core.

The Rendon-Soto partnership may be nearing its end, or it could be destined to continue for years to come. That's a matter to sort out during the long, cold offseason.

For now, the autumn leaves are falling, the postseason is approaching, and the Nationals have a terrific twosome—good enough, even, to induce temporary Bryce Harper amnesia.

All statistics current as of Tuesday and courtesy of FanGraphs and Baseball Reference.