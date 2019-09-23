Daniel Zsori Beats Lionel Messi, Juan Quintero to Win 2019 FIFA Puskas Award

Daniel Zsori Beats Lionel Messi, Juan Quintero to Win 2019 FIFA Puskas AwardSeptember 23, 2019
Hungary's Daniel Zsori won the 2019 Puskas award at the FIFA The Best ceremony on Monday, beating Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juan Quintero of River Plate.
#TheBest 🏆 @FIFAcom
Congratulations, Daniel Zsori 👏 Winner of the FIFA #Puskas Award 2019 💥 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards https://t.co/sY8XDqgX8Z
He won the award, given to the player with the best goal of the calendar year, with this overhead kick:
Here is a look at the other nominees:
Zsori, who now plays for Fehervar, scored his goal for Debrecen in February. Incredibly, he came off the bench to make his debut in this match, and the sensational strike proved to be the winner, with his team beating Ferencvaros 2-1.
FootballJoe thought the circumstances made the 19-year-old a deserving winner:
FootballJOE @FootballJOE
Capping off your senior debut with a 93rd minute bicycle kick from the edge of the box. Fair to say Daniel Zsori deserves the 2019 #PuskasAward https://t.co/z80LbSsQex
Barcelona fans may disagree, however. Messi's poor luck with the award continued, as he has now been nominated seven times―more than any other player in history―and has still never won.
One fan hoped his latest Puskas snub means he will win FIFA's The Best award, which will be handed out later on Monday:
Mr_Hurtz @hurtz_mr
@BarcaUniversal Robbed yet again , hopefully they didnt give him the puskas award only because he will win the "the best" award
He'll be going up against Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo for the honor.
Live: Best FIFA Football Awards
Big names on show for awards show