Daniel Zsori Beats Lionel Messi, Juan Quintero to Win 2019 FIFA Puskas Award

Hungary's Daniel Zsori won the 2019 Puskas award at the FIFA The Best ceremony on Monday, beating Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juan Quintero of River Plate.

He won the award, given to the player with the best goal of the calendar year, with this overhead kick:

Here is a look at the other nominees:

Zsori, who now plays for Fehervar, scored his goal for Debrecen in February. Incredibly, he came off the bench to make his debut in this match, and the sensational strike proved to be the winner, with his team beating Ferencvaros 2-1.

FootballJoe thought the circumstances made the 19-year-old a deserving winner:

Barcelona fans may disagree, however. Messi's poor luck with the award continued, as he has now been nominated seven times―more than any other player in history―and has still never won.

One fan hoped his latest Puskas snub means he will win FIFA's The Best award, which will be handed out later on Monday:

He'll be going up against Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo for the honor.