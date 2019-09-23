Patriots Rumors: Julian Edelman Will 'Be Good' After Chest Injury vs. Jets

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Although a chest injury knocked Julian Edelman out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the problem isn't considered major.

"He'll be good," a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The New England Patriots receiver hasn't been ruled out for next week's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rapoport previously reported that X-rays were negative on Edelman's ribs, but Michael Giardi of NFL Network noted there were more tests scheduled Monday, including an MRI.

The receiver had seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown before leaving Sunday's game.

Edelman missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL but stayed healthy in 2018, sitting out only four games due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He especially came up big in the playoffs with 129.3 yards per game on his way to earning the Super Bowl MVP award.

If the 33-year-old is forced to miss any time, it could lead to a bigger role for Josh Gordon, who had six catches for 83 yards against the Jets. Phillip Dorsett also could be valuable after scoring his third touchdown of the year Sunday while ranking second on the team with 187 receiving yards.

The Patriots released fellow receiver Antonio Brown on Friday.