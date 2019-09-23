Clippers Rumors: LAC to Work Out Joakim Noah After Lakers Signed Dwight Howard

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies center Joakim Noah, left, handles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Free-agent center Joakim Noah could potentially find a new home with the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 season. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "Noah plans to join the Clippers for workouts this week, league sources said. Noah was a finalist for the Los Angeles Lakers center signing that went to Dwight Howard, who was signed following the ACL injury to DeMarcus Cousins."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: 'Very Unlikely' Nets Sign Melo

    Nets more focused on players they've worked out recently

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'Very Unlikely' Nets Sign Melo

    Nets more focused on players they've worked out recently

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Execs Survey: 'Big Gap' in Clippers' Title Chances Over Lakers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Execs Survey: 'Big Gap' in Clippers' Title Chances Over Lakers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Nets Unveil New Gray Court

    Nets’ new floor inspired by blacktop courts, Brooklyn streets and city’s ‘industrial vibe’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets Unveil New Gray Court

    Nets’ new floor inspired by blacktop courts, Brooklyn streets and city’s ‘industrial vibe’

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Luka and Porzingis Will Be a Dream Fit for Mavs

    Is Dallas a playoff lock with its new star duo?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luka and Porzingis Will Be a Dream Fit for Mavs

    Is Dallas a playoff lock with its new star duo?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report