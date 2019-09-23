Clippers Rumors: LAC to Work Out Joakim Noah After Lakers Signed Dwight Howard

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Free-agent center Joakim Noah could potentially find a new home with the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "Noah plans to join the Clippers for workouts this week, league sources said. Noah was a finalist for the Los Angeles Lakers center signing that went to Dwight Howard, who was signed following the ACL injury to DeMarcus Cousins."

