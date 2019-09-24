Best Potential Trade Packages to Get Jimmy Butler Some Help

4 of 5

Miami Heat Receive: Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans

Washington Wizards Receive: Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

Bradley Beal sits atop the Heat's realistic wish list as an in-prime star who could form a lasting foundation with Butler. This would require Washington's cooperation and Miami's willingness to deplete its assets, but why can't this happen if those boxes are ever checked?

Beal has yet to sign the three-year, $111 million extension offer that's been on the table since July. That alone isn't reason to panic—it's in his best financial interest to wait—but it's enough to make the Wizards uncomfortable, especially when he wants to win and has almost no chance to do so in the District.

While Washington has him under contract for two more seasons, waiting can be a dangerous game. If he ever demands a trade, the Wizards would lose leverage instantly. If they take this to the wire, they would risk losing him for nothing.

So if Washington becomes open to a deal at some point, Miami must be prepared to put everything on the table. As Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted, "any Heat offer simply for Beal...likely would need to include the Heat's three-best assets (Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow and Tyler Herro) plus an expiring contract."

That's steep but justifiable since Beal is a big-time talent, and Miami must use prospects in place of draft picks. Beal's shooting, go-to scoring, secondary playmaking and perimeter defense make him a hand-in-hand fit with Butler. Either can be the Robin to the other's Batman. They'd also both benefit from having Bertans, a 6'10" sniper with a career 40.4 three-point percentage, on the floor.

Is this the best the Wizards can do? That's hard to say, but the offer is far from insulting.

Tyler Herro could be the long-term Beal replacement. Winslow is already what Washington hopes Troy Brown Jr. can become. Bam Adebayo has the agility and versatility to potentially fit alongside Thomas Bryant for the long haul. Dragic might have enough opportunities in a John Wall-less backcourt to emerge as one of this season's top deadline targets.