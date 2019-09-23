Thomas Tuchel Says Neymar Is '100% With' PSG, but 'He Can Still Do Better'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said Neymar is "100 per cent with" the team after he scored a late winner in their Ligue 1 clash with Lyon on Sunday.

The Brazilian, who was heavily linked with a return to former club Barcelona in the summer, handed his side a 1-0 win at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline), Tuchel said:

"He's 100 per cent with us. He is 100 per cent in the group. He laughs, he is reliable, he is completely there with his team-mates. It's normal, it's necessary.

"It's his job. He's here to score and be decisive. It's Neymar. I expect that every time. I am demanding with him."

Neymar did not feature for PSG in August while the transfer window was still open, but he has now bailed out the team for the second week running after helping the Parisians beat Strasbourg 1-0 in their previous match:

The 27-year-old escaped the attentions of three Lyon defenders before firing past Anthony Lopes:

Tuchel still wants to see improvement from the forward, though.

"He can still do better," he said, per L'Equipe (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic). "It's only his second or third game in four months. He can do better. and he will do better because he will gain in a physical capacity, but it's Ney, he's always decisive."

The German added that attacking players like Neymar are needed to make the difference in difficult matches and one-on-one situations.

PSG supporters have made their feelings clear in recent months, aiming banners, chants and jeers in the Brazilian's direction.

It would come as little surprise if he was linked with an exit again next summer, but in the meantime, all he can do to win over the fans is continue making match-winning contributions.

He's returned 53 goals and 29 assists in 60 matches for the club, so that shouldn't be an issue for as long as he remains fit.