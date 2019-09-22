Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 10-Man Arsenal Rally to Win 3-2 vs. Aston Villa

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Arsenal defeated Aston Villa 3-2 on Sunday in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

The promoted side took the lead through John McGinn after 20 minutes, and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for a second yellow four minutes before the interval.

Arsenal won a penalty after Bjorn Engels fouled Matteo Guendouzi after 59 minutes, allowing Nicolas Pepe to convert from the spot for his first goal since joining from Lille.

However, it took Villa only 90 seconds to regain the lead after Wesley met Jack Grealish's cross to make it 2-1.

Arsenal continued to chase the game, and two late goals from Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed an unlikely victory.

Chambers found the back of the net after 81 minutes, and Aubameyang's direct free-kick won the match just three minutes later.

