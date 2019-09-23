Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Barcelona are back in La Liga action against Villarreal on Tuesday, and they desperately need a win.

On Saturday, they went down 2-0 to Granada, and the Blaugrana are enduring their worst start to a season for 25 years:

Villarreal, meanwhile, have recorded back-to-back wins against Leganes and Real Valladolid and head to the Camp Nou with a good chance of getting a result.

Date: Tuesday, September 24

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier 2 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player, beIN Connect

Match Odds (via Caesars): Barcelona 2-7, Villarreal 8-1, Draw 5-1

Given they were without Lionel Messi for their first four La Liga games of the new season, Barca's relatively poor start was understandable.

However, manager Ernesto Valverde put the Argentinian superstar on at half-time against Granada, to no avail.

It is likely that Messi will get his first start of the season against Villarreal as Barca cannot afford another poor result or their title credentials will start to be questioned.

One player who might find himself on the bench, though, is Luis Suarez, who was poor against Granada.

Barca's new-look attack of Messi, Suarez and Antoine Griezmann has yet to click:

The trio have not played many minutes together yet, but Valverde cannot afford to deploy a stuttering attack against a threatening side like Villarreal.

He may opt to field 16-year-old Ansu Fati, who has enjoyed a breakthrough start to the new campaign:

The good news for Barca is that their main rivals for the title, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, have also dropped points at the start of the new campaign.

As a result, if Messi can prompt a return to form for Barca in the coming weeks they will soon rise to a more familiar position near the top of the table.

Anything other than a win against Villarreal, though, and Barca will be in genuine trouble, especially as they have league fixtures against Sevilla and Real Madrid on the horizon.