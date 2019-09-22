Jose Mourinho: David De Gea 'A Bit Lucky to Get' New Manchester United Contract

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said goalkeeper David De Gea was "a bit lucky" to get a new contract from the club.

The Red Devils agreed a new long-term deal with the Spain international recently, ending speculation regarding a possible exit. It's been reported the 28-year-old will earn £13.25 million a year over the course of his five-year deal.

While De Gea has long been one of the best goalkeepers in the world, last season was a challenging one for him. With that in mind, Mourinho said De Gea is fortunate to have been offered such lucrative terms:

Ahead of their game with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, former United captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports that he was unsure whether De Gea's stay should have been extended:

Mourinho was in charge of United at the start of last season before he was dismissed by the Red Devils in December. The Portuguese steered the team to their worst start of the Premier League era and was eventually replaced by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In previous seasons, United were often bailed out by De Gea, a fine keeper capable of making extraordinary stops. His previously impeccable standards have sagged a little of late, though, with errors and indecision creeping into his play.

De Gea's worst spell of form came towards the end of the campaign, by which time Mourinho had been axed from his position.

In fairness to the Spaniard, in 2018-19 he was operating in front of a flimsy defence. It's no coincidence that with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka improving that facet of the team following their arrivals in the summer, De Gea has also been more assured this term.

United supporters will be hopeful that with a new deal secure, their goalkeeper can rediscover the form that saw him so frequently heralded earlier in his career and prove his growing number of doubters wrong.