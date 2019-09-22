Jose Mourinho: David De Gea 'A Bit Lucky to Get' New Manchester United Contract

Jose Mourinho: David De Gea 'A Bit Lucky to Get' New Manchester United ContractSeptember 22, 2019
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said goalkeeper David De Gea was "a bit lucky" to get a new contract from the club.
The Red Devils agreed a new long-term deal with the Spain international recently, ending speculation regarding a possible exit. It's been reported the 28-year-old will earn £13.25 million a year over the course of his five-year deal.
While De Gea has long been one of the best goalkeepers in the world, last season was a challenging one for him. With that in mind, Mourinho said De Gea is fortunate to have been offered such lucrative terms:
Squawka News @SquawkaNews
José Mourinho on David de Gea's new contract: "I think the moment he's signed his huge contract, is a moment where I don't think Man Utd need to pay as much to have him. "He gets a phenomenal contract in a moment where he's a bit lucky to get it." https://t.co/4LPtEi354u
Here is more of what Mourinho had to say:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
"The majority of the big doors are closed." 🚪❌ Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on David de Gea's new deal at Manchester United and questions whether the club needed to pay as much as they did...📝💰 https://t.co/YHrDNvcjqa
Ahead of their game with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, former United captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports that he was unsure whether De Gea's stay should have been extended:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
"He's making far too many mistakes." Roy Keane says he's unsure if David de Gea's new contract is good business for Manchester United...🤔 Watch Super Sunday live on Sky Sports PL now: https://t.co/doDg3kbhBI https://t.co/F6uRZQfy50
Mourinho was in charge of United at the start of last season before he was dismissed by the Red Devils in December. The Portuguese steered the team to their worst start of the Premier League era and was eventually replaced by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
In previous seasons, United were often bailed out by De Gea, a fine keeper capable of making extraordinary stops. His previously impeccable standards have sagged a little of late, though, with errors and indecision creeping into his play.
WhoScored noted how costly some of his mistakes were last term:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
David De Gea: Only Asmir Begovic and Bernd Leno (both 5) committed more errors leading to an opposition goal than De Gea (4) in the Premier League last season For more player stats -- https://t.co/f9ydICIe4d https://t.co/gyMwlgAa3x
De Gea's worst spell of form came towards the end of the campaign, by which time Mourinho had been axed from his position.
In fairness to the Spaniard, in 2018-19 he was operating in front of a flimsy defence. It's no coincidence that with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka improving that facet of the team following their arrivals in the summer, De Gea has also been more assured this term.
Football writer Liam Canning said it was a positive that De Gea has committed his future to the club:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Delighted that De Gea's signed a contract extension. I know 2019 hasn't been his year, but no one can doubt his exceptional quality over the years he has been at Manchester United. Hopefully no more distractions now and he rekindles his best form.
United supporters will be hopeful that with a new deal secure, their goalkeeper can rediscover the form that saw him so frequently heralded earlier in his career and prove his growing number of doubters wrong.
