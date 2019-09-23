Preston North End vs. Manchester City: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 EFL Cup

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Following on from their shellacking of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Manchester City face Preston North End in the first fixture of their EFL Cup defence.

Having lost to Norwich City in Week 5 of the top-flight season, City have responded in the best possible fashion. They produced a professional performance to win at Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, before turning on the style to score eight against the Hornets in a lopsided encounter.

It means there will be small sense of trepidation when Preston welcome City to Deepdale on Tuesday in the League Cup. The Championship side have enjoyed a strong start to the season and sit third in the second tier after eight matches.

Here are the key broadcast details for fans looking to see if Preston can pull off a shock, as well as the latest odds and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Preston (26-1)

Draw (41-4)

Manchester City (1-9)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Tuesday, September 24

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

After their loss at Carrow Road, it was important City responded positively in two potentially challenging games last week. And the manner in which they performed against Shakhtar and Watford would have delighted manager Pep Guardiola.

City were exceptional against the Hornets in all aspects of their play. After taking the lead inside the first minute, the Premier League champions bossed the contest and stormed into a five-goal lead within the first 18 minutes.

By full time, they were well worth their eight-goal victory:

Per football journalist Colin Millar, City have enjoyed some incredible days against Watford in recent seasons:

Bernardo Silva was the star of the show on Saturday, as he notched his first hat-trick for the club. However, given the congested nature of the team's calendar, it would be a surprise if he and a number of other big names were involved against Preston.

One man hoping to get a game is Eric Garcia, who came off the bench to make his first Premier League appearance at the weekend:

Joao Cancelo is also set to start, having struggled to oust Kyle Walker from the right-back berth since arriving from Juventus in the summer. Given City are set to dominate the ball in this encounter, his attacking endeavour on the right flank will be a major outlet.

Gabriel Jesus will also be itching to feature after being an unused substitute on Saturday. The same goes for Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan, who weren't required by Guardiola against the Hornets despite being in the squad.

Per Simon Peach of the Press Association, City have a surfeit of options to choose from:

While Guardiola will make changes, there's no doubt the players involved will take this competition seriously. The Etihad Stadium outfit have won the trophy for the past two seasons and used their ties as a way of keeping their squad sharp.

Preston have been performing brilliantly under Alex Neil and appear to have an outside chance of a play-off berth this term; their 1-0 win at Birmingham City on Saturday extended their strong start to the campaign.

Nevertheless, you sense this fixture against a red-hot opponent will represent a step too far for the second-tier team.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-3 Manchester City