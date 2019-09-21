Look: Urban Meyer Likes Twitter Comment Regarding Interest in USC Coaching Job

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2019

Former Southern California players Reggie Bush, left, and Matt Leinart and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer rehearse for a pregame at an NCAA college football game between Southern California and Utah on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer has gone on the record multiple times to say he does not believe he will return to the sidelines in the future, but he has done little to quiet the speculation surrounding a potential fit with the USC Trojans.

Now a college football analyst for Fox Sports, Meyer was in attendance for USC's 30-23 upset of 10th-ranked Utah on Friday night. Junior quarterback Matt Fink led the way for the Trojans with 351 yards and three touchdowns.

USA Today's Dan Wolken took to social media after the game to share his thoughts:

One Twitter user took things a step further:

Interestingly, that tweet was "liked" by Meyer:

A "like" does not necessarily mean anything—but it's certainly something that catches the eye in this scenario. Especially since it comes approximately a week after Meyer told Cleveland.com's Doug Lesmerises "we'll see" in regard to him possibly returning to coaching.

