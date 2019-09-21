Video: Watch Pittsburgh Shock No. 15 UCF in Upset on 'Philly Special' Trick Play

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Philly Special successfully traveled I-76 West to Pittsburgh as the Pitt Panthers knocked off the No. 15 UCF Knights 35-34 after borrowing the Philadelphia Eagles' trick play in Super Bowl LII.

Down 34-28 and facing a 4th-and-2 from the UCF 3-yard line, Pitt running back Vincent Davis took the snap and tossed the ball to wideout Aaron Mathews, who found quarterback Kenny Pickett in the end zone for six.

The extra point gave Pitt a 35-34 lead, and the defense held up down the stretch.

The original Philly Special, which also occurred on fourth down deep in an opponent's territory, gave the Eagles a 21-12 second-quarter edge over the New England Patriots en route to a 41-33 victory.

NFL Network named it the 10th-best play in league history:

The Panthers' version led to Pitt's first win against a Top 15 opponent since beating No. 2 Miami in 2017. UCF also lost its first regular-season game since Nov. 26, 2016.