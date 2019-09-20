Report: Antonio Brown's $9M Patriots Signing Bonus Likely 'Gone' After Release

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Antonio Brown will reportedly not receive his $9 million signing bonus after being released by the New England Patriots on Friday.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Pats are not obligated to pay him the signing bonus due to a "contract clause calling for players to disclose situations preventing availability." Brown would have been paid $5 million had he still been on the roster Monday and could still file a grievance, but a source told Fowler that the money is "gone."

ESPN's Field Yates provided a breakdown of the money Brown forfeited as a result of his releases from the Oakland Raiders and Patriots this month:

Brown appeared in just one game for the Pats this season, catching four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown against the Miami Dolphins last week.

