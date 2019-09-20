Antonio Brown Released by Patriots: Timeline of Events That Led to Shocking Move

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New England Patriots announced the release of wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday less than two weeks after he signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," the Patriots said in a statement.

Here's a look at the timeline of his short stay with the Pats:

Sept. 7: Brown reaches agreement with New England following his release by Oakland Raiders.

Sept. 10: Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, files civil lawsuit saying he sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

Sept. 11: Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent, denies assault allegations on ESPN's SportsCenter.

Sept. 11: Wide receiver attends first practice with Patriots.

Sept. 11: Pats head coach Bill Belichick leaves press conference after a series of questions about the allegations against Brown and his status with the team.

Sept. 15: Brown records four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in first game with New England, a 43-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Sept. 16: Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated details new sexual misconduct allegations against Brown from an artist who painted a mural in his Pittsburgh home in 2017.

Sept. 16: Darren Heitner, Brown's attorney, denies misconduct allegations in statement to TMZ Sports.

Sept. 19: Brown holds first press conference as a member of the Patriots and says he's only focused on football.

Sept. 19: Klemko publishes a story detailing intimidating texts Brown allegedly sent the woman who outlined sexual misconduct allegations.

Sept. 20: Belichick leaves another meeting with media after further Brown questions.

Sept. 20: Patriots announce Brown's release.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL can now investigate allegations that Brown intimdated the woman under the personal conduct policy and can do so "without any time pressure." Schefter added "it's hard to imagine another team would attempt to get in the way of that. So Brown's NFL career is on pause and possibly could even be over."