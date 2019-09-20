Klay Thompson: Donald Trump's Comments About Bahamians 'Hurt My Heart'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson took exception to comments President Donald Trump made about citizens of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Thompson explained to USA Today's Mark Medina how Trump's words about his father's home country "hurt his heart" after a large portion of the country was left homeless due to the hurricane:

“I didn’t appreciate the language he used with Bahamians. They’re gang members and criminals? I’ve known Bahamians my whole life. Yes, there are criminals in Nassau. But there are criminals worldwide. When you lose everything, your home, your loved ones and thousands are dead, and then you generalize a whole population, I thought it was very very ill advised and bad timing. That language really (ticked) me off.”

