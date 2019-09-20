Frank Gore, Bills' Fantasy Outlook vs. Bengals After Devin Singletary's Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Friday rookie running back Devin Singletary will miss Sunday's Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a hamstring injury, which should create a major role for ageless legend Frank Gore.

Gore and Singletary split backfield snaps during the Bills' 2-0 start. Although the veteran owned a 30-10 carry advantage, the 2019 third-round draft pick was far more productive (12.7 to 2.9 in yards per attempt) and looked primed to take on the lead role before his injury.

Let's check out the potential fantasy football impact on Buffalo's offense for the Cincy clash.

Frank Gore

Gore is probably going to handle all of the early-down and short-yardage work Sunday. While his per-touch production has been lackluster in the early going, the sheer number of touches he'll likely receive and the Bengals' 30th-ranked rush defense make him fantasy relevant.

The Bills rank ninth in the NFL in rushing attempts per game (29.5), and they don't feature another between-the-tackles rusher on their roster. So the 36-year-old University of Miami product could end up seeing 20-plus carries, especially if Buffalo is in the lead.

That makes Gore a borderline No. 2 fantasy running back and a definite flex option as a good bet to exceed 80 yards rushing with a touchdown.

T.J. Yeldon

Yeldon was a deep-league fantasy sleeper coming into the season given the unsettled nature of the Bills' backfield, but he's yet to receive a touch through two games. That's likely to change Sunday as he should handle all the work on third down and in other passing situations.

He recorded 171 catches for 1,302 yards and six touchdowns working as a receiver out of the backfield across four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Yeldon likely won't warrant a fantasy roster spot once Singletary returns, but he's a solid short-term flier in PPR leagues.

Josh Allen

Allen has shown signs of legitimate growth as a passer in his second NFL season as his completion rate has jumped from 52.8 percent as a rookie to 64.2 percent in two games (small sample size warning). But he's still remained a threat with his legs, too.

The seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft has scored a rushing touchdown in each of the team's wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets. The Bills have also worked in multiple designed quarterback runs into their game plan.

So Allen, who has pushed on to the No. 1 fantasy QB fringe, could see his number called in the red zone on multiple occasions against the Bengals. He may post a top-five score at the position this week as a result.