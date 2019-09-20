Former Ohio State Heisman Trophy Winner Howard 'Hopalong' Cassady Dies at Age 85

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

Ohio State University left halfback, Howard (Hopalong) Cassady, junior from Columbus, Ohio, in action January 3,1955. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)
HAROLD VALENTINE/Associated Press

Former Ohio State football star Howard "Hopalong" Cassady died Friday in Tampa, Florida, at the age of 85, according to the Buckeyes' official website.

Cassady played running back at OSU and won the Heisman Trophy in 1955 after rushing for 958 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was then selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1956 NFL draft.

He played eight NFL seasons with the Lions, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, which included a championship with Detroit in 1957.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

