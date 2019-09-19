Tua Tagovailoa Is Leading the Way to the Heisman Trophy in 2019

September 19, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama are on top again in College Football. After losing the Heisman to Kyler Murray last year, Tagovailoa is now the front-runner.

Watch the video above as Stick to Football host and College Football Analyst Matt Miller explains why Tua is leading the way.


