Former Manchester United Striker Dimitar Berbatov Announces Retirement

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IISeptember 19, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - JULY 03: Manchester United Club legends Dimitar Berbatov attends a press conference during Manchester United Creates New Online & Offline Experiences To Engage Fans In China on July 3, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

The 38-year-old wrote a lengthy message on Instagram confirming he would be hanging up his boots after a year out of action but vowed to "stay in the game in one way or another."

Berbatov was a classy striker who won two Premier League titles in his four years with Manchester United. He also played for a host of other clubs across Europe, including Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Monaco. 

    

