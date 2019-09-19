Former Manchester United Striker Dimitar Berbatov Announces Retirement

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

The 38-year-old wrote a lengthy message on Instagram confirming he would be hanging up his boots after a year out of action but vowed to "stay in the game in one way or another."

Berbatov was a classy striker who won two Premier League titles in his four years with Manchester United. He also played for a host of other clubs across Europe, including Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Monaco.

