Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison, Man United: 'Not Something We'd Entertain'

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said speculation regarding James Maddison is "not something we'd entertain" amid fresh rumours that link him with a move to Manchester United.

The Foxes sold Harry Maguire to the Red Devils in the summer for a fee of £80 million—a world-record amount for a defender. Some of Leicester's other star names have been linked with possible transfers too, with Maddison a player said to be on the radar of a number of clubs.

Asked about the links between United and the midfielder, Rodgers said he accepts there will be a temptation to move on, per Ollie Lewis of the MailOnline.

Rodgers had more to say about possible interest in the player at his press conference on Thursday ahead of his side's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, per BBC Leicester Sport:

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Red Devils are keeping "close tabs" on the development of Maddison at the King Power Stadium. Rodgers has previously compared him to Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho.

The 22-year-old is developing into one of the standout attacking midfielders in the Premier League. His rise has been all the more impressive considering he only arrived at the Foxes from Norwich City last summer. He quickly settled into Premier League football:

Maddison has kicked on again in the early weeks of the current campaign. In recent matches he's been used on the left flank by Rodgers, where he has freedom to cut inside and influence the play.

The England youth international has already notched two assists from his five games, including this pinpoint through ball to Jamie Vardy against Sheffield United:

There's no doubt Maddison has the talent to play for one of the top sides in the country, as his creative ability allows him to unlock tight games at the highest level. Even so, there are still areas of his game that require improvement, and that may yet prevent a team spending huge money to sign him.

Under Rodgers, Leicester appear to be moving in the right direction, and in the past the coach has helped enhance the game of talented attacking players. If Maddison continues on his upward trajectory, speculation that links him with a move elsewhere is unlikely to cease.