Kaka on Neymar: 'I Think It's Good for Him' to Stay at PSG Amid Exit Rumours

Former Brazil midfielder Kaka thinks Neymar can thrive at Paris Saint-Germain this season despite speculation linking him with a transfer throughout the summer.

Neymar's former club Barcelona were reported to be interested in bringing the forward back for a second spell, with the player himself also confirming he was keen to leave the Parc des Princes.

Eventually, no deal was done, and Neymar will be in the French capital until January at least. Kaka has backed him to be a key player in PSG's push for UEFA Champions League glory, as well as Brazil's FIFA World Cup ambitions in 2022, per Sky Sports:

"For him I think it's good to stay there in PSG for now. I think it's good for him, for the club. I think PSG is always trying to build a great team to win a Champions League, so he can be the leader for this project and, in my opinion, it's good. It will be a great year for him.

"... Our expectation with him is for him to be the guy for the next World Cup for us. I think it's hard for him but I think every year he's more mature, he understands his position in the national team better as well and it's good."

Neymar missed PSG's opener in this season's competition on Wednesday, as he is serving a suspension in the competition. However, Thomas Tuchel's side were excellent against Real Madrid, as they romped to a 3-0 win:

Prior to the game, Statman Dave offered a reminder of how prolific Neymar has been in the competition for both Barcelona and PSG:

If Neymar and the Blaugrana had got their way, the Brazilian would have been lining up in the red and blue of the Catalan giants again this season.

Since making a world-record move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, rumours have been rife regarding a possible return to La Liga for Neymar. While the Brazilian has shone in Ligue 1, he's been absent with injuries at critical points of the season in both of his full years in Paris.

Over the summer, the incessant speculation didn't go down well with the PSG supporters either. Neymar was booed after coming off the bench during Saturday's clash with Strasbourg, although plenty inside the Parc des Princes cheered when he netted a stunning late winner:

The man himself said he's not too concerned by the jeers he's received:

Progress in the Champions League is key for PSG, and Neymar has the ability to play an important part in a deep run in the competition. However, after an avalanche of transfer rumours over the summer, speculation about a move in January or at the end of the season will almost certainly continue.