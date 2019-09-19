Saints QB Drew Brees Undergoes Successful Surgery on Thumb Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees revealed on Instagram that he underwent successful right thumb surgery to repair a torn ligament suffered against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Brees is expected to miss six weeks. That would force the signal-caller off the field until the Saints' Week 9 bye, with a return against the Atlanta Falcons at home looming on Nov. 10.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will both take snaps behind center in Brees' absence.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.