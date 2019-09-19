Saints QB Drew Brees Undergoes Successful Surgery on Thumb Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees revealed on Instagram that he underwent successful right thumb surgery to repair a torn ligament suffered against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Brees is expected to miss six weeks. That would force the signal-caller off the field until the Saints' Week 9 bye, with a return against the Atlanta Falcons at home looming on Nov. 10.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will both take snaps behind center in Brees' absence.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jamal Adams Heated at NFL Over $21K Fine for Hit on Baker

    'This league is a damn joke...I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bulls--t!'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams Heated at NFL Over $21K Fine for Hit on Baker

    'This league is a damn joke...I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bulls--t!'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Tre’Quan Smith Does Not Practice for Saints

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Tre’Quan Smith Does Not Practice for Saints

    WWL
    via WWL

    Jalen Ramsey Will Play on TNF

    Doug Marrone said he and Jalen Ramsey cleared the air Sunday after trade demand: ‘That’s behind us right now’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jalen Ramsey Will Play on TNF

    Doug Marrone said he and Jalen Ramsey cleared the air Sunday after trade demand: ‘That’s behind us right now’

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Update: Cowboys Cut Taco Charlton

    Dallas was trying to find a trade partner for the 2017 first-round pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Update: Cowboys Cut Taco Charlton

    Dallas was trying to find a trade partner for the 2017 first-round pick

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report