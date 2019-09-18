TMZ: Hawks' Allen Crabbe Facing 2 DUI Charges Stemming from June Arrest

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe runs down court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks swingman was reportedly charged with two counts of driving under the influence stemming from a June 25 arrest. 

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting the L.A. District Attorney charged Crabbe with a misdemeanor count of DUI of an alcoholic beverage and a misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

Police arrested him in Hollywood, California, on suspicion of drunk driving after issuing a field sobriety test when they pulled him over.

According to TMZ, Crabbe's arraignment hearing will take place next week in Los Angeles.

Crabbe played for the Brooklyn Nets last season and helped the team reach the playoffs by appearing in 43 games and averaging 9.6 points per contest.

Brooklyn traded him to the Hawks in June.

Related

    3 Bold Expectations for Trae Young in the 2019-20 NBA Season

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    3 Bold Expectations for Trae Young in the 2019-20 NBA Season

    Marty Fenn
    via ClutchPoints

    IT Out 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery

    Wizards guard hurt his thumb playing pickup with teammates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT Out 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery

    Wizards guard hurt his thumb playing pickup with teammates

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Is Better: Russ or Big O? 🔍

    Our writer picks the winner in five categories to see who comes out on top

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Is Better: Russ or Big O? 🔍

    Our writer picks the winner in five categories to see who comes out on top

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph: 'I Wish We Could Still Play With' KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: 'I Wish We Could Still Play With' KD

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report