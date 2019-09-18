TMZ: Hawks' Allen Crabbe Facing 2 DUI Charges Stemming from June Arrest

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks swingman was reportedly charged with two counts of driving under the influence stemming from a June 25 arrest.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting the L.A. District Attorney charged Crabbe with a misdemeanor count of DUI of an alcoholic beverage and a misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

Police arrested him in Hollywood, California, on suspicion of drunk driving after issuing a field sobriety test when they pulled him over.

According to TMZ, Crabbe's arraignment hearing will take place next week in Los Angeles.

Crabbe played for the Brooklyn Nets last season and helped the team reach the playoffs by appearing in 43 games and averaging 9.6 points per contest.

Brooklyn traded him to the Hawks in June.