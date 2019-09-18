Jets' Sam Darnold Has 'Full Confidence' He'll Return from Mono in Week 5

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It seems the 0-2 New York Jets just need to get through one more game without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who has mononucleosis.

"I have full confidence that I'll be ready for the Eagles game," Darnold told reporters Wednesday. "I'm not gonna promise anything cuz I don't know where exactly this mono thing is going, but hopefully—that's the goal. That's the goal that the doctors have set, and that's the goal that I've set the game to be back for."

The Jets travel to Philadelphia in Week 5 on Oct. 6 after their Week 4—and, as it turns out, luckily timed—bye week. This Sunday, New York will go to New England to face the 2-0 Patriots.

On Monday, the Jets fell to 0-2 in a discouraging 23-3 loss to the visiting Cleveland Browns. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian started in Darnold's place but left in the first half after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Third-stringer Luke Falk took over for the remainder of the game, and the 24-year-old will remain the starter until Darnold's return.

