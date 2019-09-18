2019 National Title Odds: Alabama, Clemson Co-Betting Favorites After Week 3

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 2019 college football season is three weeks old, and according to Caesars Sportsbook, not much has changed since No. 1 Clemson routed No. 2 Alabama 44-16 in last season's College Football Playoff National Championship.

Wednesday, Caesars revealed updated title odds with Clemson and Alabama each at +245 (bet $100 to win $245) to win the 2020 national title:

Ahead of Week 4, both squads have cruised to 3-0 records. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, though, Alabama holds a slight edge moving forward. That may have to do with the excellent play of 'Bama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, including a record-setting performance last week with 444 yards and five touchdowns.

The rest of the field remains undefeated, too. The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (+550) and No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners (+700) pose the most interesting threats. Georgia nearly defeated Alabama in the 2018 national championship, while OU is now led by former Tide quarterback and graduate transfer Jalen Hurts.

While Alabama and Clemson aren't scheduled to meet during the regular season, No. 7 Notre Dame (+2000) will be at Georgia on Saturday night. However, Alabama does meet No. 4 LSU (+1200) on Nov. 9.

No. 6 Ohio State (+800) won't play No. 11 Michigan (+1800) until the final week of the regular season on Nov. 30, and by then, a much clearer picture of where each program stands nationally will be painted.