Florida, Penn State, Washington State, Arizona State Featured on HBO 24/7 Show

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

College football fans will get an in-depth look at four top programs with 24/7 College Football:

The series will follow Florida, Penn State, Arizona State and Washington State in their own hour-long episodes that chronicle one week leading up to a game.

"For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports," executive producer of HBO Sports Rick Bernstein said, per HBO PR.

The 24/7 franchise has followed teams and athletes in boxing, hockey, golf and NASCAR in the past, while HBO Sports also notably covers the NFL with Hard Knocks.

Each episode will air on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET, four days after the games take place, beginning with the Florida Gators on Oct. 2.

Here is the full schedule of games covered in the upcoming series:

Sept. 28: Florida vs. Towson (Episode Oct. 2)

Oct. 5: Penn State vs. Purdue (Episode Oct. 9)

Oct. 12: Arizona State vs. Washington State (Episode Oct. 16)

Oct. 19: Washington State vs. Colorado (Episode Oct. 23)

Fans will get a chance to watch Washington State twice from different perspectives, with the Oct. 16 episode covering the Sun Devils during the week of their game against the Cougars and the final one showcasing Washington State itself.

With interesting personalities like Mike Leach and Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, there could be plenty of memorable moments over the course of the series.

"Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action," Bernstein said.

Three of the listed games are conference battles, while Florida will take on an FCS opponent before preparing for matchups against No. 8 Auburn and No. 4 LSU in the following two weeks.