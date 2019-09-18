Joe Tsai's Reported $2.3B Purchase of Nets Approved by NBA Board of Governors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are officially Joe Tsai's franchise after Wednesday's vote by the NBA Board of Governors.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Tsai's purchase of the Nets was unanimously approved.

Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported mid-August that Tsai was paying $2.35 billion for the remaining 51 percent ownership stake in the organization from Mikhail Prokhorov.

