Joe Tsai's Reported $2.3B Purchase of Nets Approved by NBA Board of Governors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

Joe Tsai, co-founder and executive vice chairman of Alibaba Group and the new owner of the New York Liberty, speaks to reporters during a news conference before a WNBA exhibition basketball game between the New York Liberty and China, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in New York. Tsai saw the team's exhibition game against the Chinese national team Thursday night as a chance to grow relations between the two countries. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are officially Joe Tsai's franchise after Wednesday's vote by the NBA Board of Governors. 

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Tsai's purchase of the Nets was unanimously approved. 

Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported mid-August that Tsai was paying $2.35 billion for the remaining 51 percent ownership stake in the organization from Mikhail Prokhorov. 

                    

