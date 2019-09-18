Red Sox News: David Price's Season 'Most Likely' Over, Could Have Wrist Surgery

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price is likely done for the season because of a wrist injury.

According to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said most signs indicate Price's 2019 campaign is over: "Most likely we're going to get together again just to go over a few things and see where we're heading, but honestly, it feels like most likely we're going to shut him down. But we have to go through the whole process and see how David feels about it."

Price has pitched just once since Aug. 4 while dealing with a cyst in his left wrist. He received a cortisone injection in early August, but it hasn't worked as hoped.

Cora also noted surgery is a possibility.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

