Report: Giants' New Starting QB Daniel Jones' Jersey Sales Up 500 Percent

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watches play against the Dallas Cowboys from the sideline in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Jersey sales for New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones reportedly increased 500 percent after the team announced Tuesday he would replace Eli Manning as the starting quarterback.

Nicolas Vega of the New York Post reported that Fanatics data showed Jones' No. 8 was the apparel shop's top-selling player in the hours after being named the starter. It was bought more during that period than it was during the first two weeks of the 2019 NFL season.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    A Multi-Step Plan to Jumpstart the Giants

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    A Multi-Step Plan to Jumpstart the Giants

    Chris Pflum
    via Inside Giants Football

    Every NFL Team's Biggest Sign of Hope 🙌

    Not lost for even the most troubled teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every NFL Team's Biggest Sign of Hope 🙌

    Not lost for even the most troubled teams

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Daniel Jones Won’t Make Giants Any More Bettable

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Why Daniel Jones Won’t Make Giants Any More Bettable

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Bruce Arians: We Want to Stop Saquon and Make Daniel Jones Throw

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Bruce Arians: We Want to Stop Saquon and Make Daniel Jones Throw

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk