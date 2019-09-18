Report: Giants' New Starting QB Daniel Jones' Jersey Sales Up 500 Percent

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Jersey sales for New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones reportedly increased 500 percent after the team announced Tuesday he would replace Eli Manning as the starting quarterback.

Nicolas Vega of the New York Post reported that Fanatics data showed Jones' No. 8 was the apparel shop's top-selling player in the hours after being named the starter. It was bought more during that period than it was during the first two weeks of the 2019 NFL season.

