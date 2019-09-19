Biggest Surprises of the 2019 College Football Season so Far

0 of 8

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Overreacting to small sample sizes in college football is very easy. Instead of making grand proclamations about something unsustainable, though, it's best to point out notable trends and monitor whether they continue.

After a couple of weekends, B/R explored the biggest disappointments to date. This week, we're looking past the negatives and highlighting some of the most positive storylines in the nation.

For several reasons, quarterbacks have demanded attention. There are veterans who have turned into Heisman Trophy contenders and newcomers who are excelling right away. Plus, a couple of first-year coaches are enjoying a tremendous start at their new schools.

The order is entirely subjective. Feel free to rearrange the surprises in your mind.